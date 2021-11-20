Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) Dropped -7.15 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $48.67, to imply a decrease of -1.58% or -$0.78 in intraday trading. The REGI share’s 52-week high remains $117.00, putting it -140.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $45.06. The company has a valuation of $2.61B, with average of 859.60K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give REGI a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.13.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) trade information

After registering a -1.58% downside in the last session, Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 53.35 this Friday, 11/19/21, dropping -1.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.15%, and -10.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.28%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $80.93, implying an increase of 39.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $48.00 and $115.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, REGI has been trading -136.29% off suggested target high and 1.38% from its likely low.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 88.30% this quarter before jumping 136.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 41.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $884.71 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $772.3 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $552.02 million and $540.46 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 60.30% before jumping 42.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -68.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.45% annually.

REGI Dividends

Renewable Energy Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Renewable Energy Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s Major holders

Renewable Energy Group Inc. insiders hold 2.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.54% of the shares at 98.28% float percentage. In total, 95.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.94 million shares (or 17.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $448.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.41 million shares, or about 10.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $271.55 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3.34 million shares. This is just over 6.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $167.87 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.28 million, or 2.54% of the shares, all valued at about 79.66 million.