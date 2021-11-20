Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PAY): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY)’s traded shares stood at 0.69 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $30.64, to imply an increase of 2.13% or $0.64 in intraday trading. The PAY share’s 52-week high remains $39.23, putting it -28.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.53. The company has a valuation of $3.61B, with average of 209.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PAY a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY) trade information

After registering a 2.13% upside in the last session, Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 31.44 this Friday, 11/19/21, jumping 2.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.86%, and 26.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.10%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $35.14, implying an increase of 12.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30.00 and $39.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PAY has been trading -27.28% off suggested target high and 2.09% from its likely low.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $102.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $113.09 million.

PAY Dividends

Paymentus Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Paymentus Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY)’s Major holders

Paymentus Holdings Inc. insiders hold 1.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.47% of the shares at 104.20% float percentage. In total, 102.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.84 million shares (or 11.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $45.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 1.73 million shares, or about 10.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $42.72 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2.59 million shares. This is just over 15.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $63.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.46 million, or 2.79% of the shares, all valued at about 13.36 million.