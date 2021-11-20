Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) Loss Of -29.90 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.43, to imply a decrease of -1.38% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The ORTX share’s 52-week high remains $9.08, putting it -534.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.43. The company has a valuation of $176.36M, with average of 994.27K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ORTX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) trade information

After registering a -1.38% downside in the last session, Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8000 this Friday, 11/19/21, dropping -1.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.21%, and -29.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.90%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.31, implying an increase of 86.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.50 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ORTX has been trading -809.09% off suggested target high and -354.55% from its likely low.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -25.00% this quarter before jumping 11.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 164.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $5.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.27 million.

ORTX Dividends

Orchard Therapeutics plc has its next earnings report out between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s Major holders

Orchard Therapeutics plc insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.91% of the shares at 68.99% float percentage. In total, 68.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.32 million shares (or 9.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $89.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with 10.64 million shares, or about 8.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $77.27 million.

We also have Artisan Small Cap Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Artisan Small Cap Fund holds roughly 4.97 million shares. This is just over 4.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.61 million, or 1.30% of the shares, all valued at about 11.66 million.