NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) Down -62.26% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -3.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.00, to imply a decrease of -5.66% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The NUZE share’s 52-week high remains $14.50, putting it -262.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.90. The company has a valuation of $73.24M, with average of 2.83 million shares over the past 3 months.

NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) trade information

After registering a -5.66% downside in the last session, NuZee Inc. (NUZE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.31 this Friday, 11/19/21, dropping -5.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -22.33%, and 105.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.26%.

NuZee Inc. (NUZE) estimates and forecasts

NUZE Dividends

NuZee Inc. has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NuZee Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE)’s Major holders

NuZee Inc. insiders hold 35.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.40% of the shares at 8.36% float percentage. In total, 5.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.5 million shares (or 3.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.25 million shares, or about 1.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.54 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NuZee Inc. (NUZE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.24 million shares. This is just over 1.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 27272.0, or 0.20% of the shares, all valued at about 59998.0.