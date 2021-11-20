Now Is The Time To Build A Position In First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA)

First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ:FA)’s traded shares stood at 0.86 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.51, to imply a decrease of -3.14% or -$0.6 in intraday trading. The FA share’s 52-week high remains $24.73, putting it -33.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.58. The company has a valuation of $2.80B, with average of 733.65K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for First Advantage Corporation (FA), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.19.

First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ:FA) trade information

After registering a -3.14% downside in the last session, First Advantage Corporation (FA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.85 this Friday, 11/19/21, dropping -3.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.54%, and -12.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.04%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.21, implying an increase of 34.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26.00 and $31.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FA has been trading -67.48% off suggested target high and -40.46% from its likely low.

First Advantage Corporation (FA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $169.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $171.48 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -20.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -345.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.00% annually.

FA Dividends

First Advantage Corporation has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. First Advantage Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ:FA)’s Major holders

First Advantage Corporation insiders hold 8.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.90% of the shares at 102.42% float percentage. In total, 93.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Silver Lake Group, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 110.73 million shares (or 72.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.2 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 2.57 million shares, or about 1.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $51.12 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the First Advantage Corporation (FA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2.25 million shares. This is just over 1.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.72 million, or 1.13% of the shares, all valued at about 34.3 million.