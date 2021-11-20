Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) Drops -64.24% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.16, to imply a decrease of -5.39% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The MTL share’s 52-week high remains $5.19, putting it -64.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.47. The company has a valuation of $1.15B, with average of 731.07K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Sell for Mechel PAO (MTL), translating to a mean rating of 4.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MTL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) trade information

After registering a -5.39% downside in the last session, Mechel PAO (MTL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.12 this Friday, 11/19/21, dropping -5.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.00%, and -28.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 54.15%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.45, implying a decrease of -28.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.45 and $2.45 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MTL has been trading 22.47% off suggested target high and 22.47% from its likely low.

Mechel PAO (MTL) estimates and forecasts

MTL Dividends

Mechel PAO has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mechel PAO has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s Major holders

Mechel PAO insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.25% of the shares at 2.25% float percentage. In total, 2.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.84 million shares (or 0.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.86 million shares, or about 0.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.48 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mechel PAO (MTL) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 0.69 million shares. This is just over 0.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.19 million, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about 0.78 million.