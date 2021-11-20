Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Is Up 11.57% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)’s traded shares stood at 0.87 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.66, to imply a decrease of -1.35% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The LWLG share’s 52-week high remains $17.24, putting it -17.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 95.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.63. The company has a valuation of $1.63B, with an average of 0.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 577.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) trade information

After registering a -1.35% downside in the last session, Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.16 this Friday, 11/19/21, dropping -1.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.57%, and 59.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1476.34%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.71, implying a decrease of -440.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.71 and $2.71 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LWLG has been trading 81.51% off suggested target high and 81.51% from its likely low.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) estimates and forecasts

LWLG Dividends

Lightwave Logic Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lightwave Logic Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)’s Major holders

Lightwave Logic Inc. insiders hold 0.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.41% of the shares at 0.41% float percentage. In total, 0.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by UMB Bank NA/MO. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 0.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Affinity Wealth Management, LLC with 0.16 million shares, or about 0.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.23 million.