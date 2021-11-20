Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX: KIQ): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.55, to imply a decrease of -1.79% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The KIQ share’s 52-week high remains $1.48, putting it -169.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.44. The company has a valuation of $29.85M, with average of 1.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ) trade information

After registering a -1.79% downside in the last session, Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7028 this Friday, 11/19/21, dropping -1.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.12%, and -28.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.92%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.30, implying an increase of 76.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.30 and $2.30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KIQ has been trading -318.18% off suggested target high and -318.18% from its likely low.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) estimates and forecasts

KIQ Dividends

Kelso Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kelso Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ)’s Major holders

Kelso Technologies Inc. insiders hold 3.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.32% of the shares at 4.50% float percentage. In total, 4.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.15 million shares (or 2.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. with 0.96 million shares, or about 1.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.12 million.