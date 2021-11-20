Is OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) Expensive At $2.76? Check These Facts.

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.76, to imply a decrease of -2.47% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The OCX share’s 52-week high remains $6.57, putting it -138.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.64. The company has a valuation of $277.41M, with average of 441.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for OncoCyte Corporation (OCX), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OCX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) trade information

After registering a -2.47% downside in the last session, OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.26 this Friday, 11/19/21, dropping -2.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.54%, and -21.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.48%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.40, implying an increase of 67.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OCX has been trading -298.55% off suggested target high and -117.39% from its likely low.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -20.00% this quarter before falling -11.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 702.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.96 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.64 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $370k and $503k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 429.70% before jumping 822.50% in the following quarter.

OCX Dividends

OncoCyte Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. OncoCyte Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX)’s Major holders

OncoCyte Corporation insiders hold 10.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.54% of the shares at 70.86% float percentage. In total, 63.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Broadwood Capital, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 16.78 million shares (or 18.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $96.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pura Vida Investments, LLC with 12.22 million shares, or about 13.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $70.17 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.34 million shares. This is just over 2.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.61 million, or 1.76% of the shares, all valued at about 6.62 million.