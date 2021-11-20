Is CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s traded shares stood at 0.74 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $41.10, to imply an increase of 0.05% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The CVAC share’s 52-week high remains $151.80, putting it -269.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $35.05. The company has a valuation of $7.62B, with average of 635.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for CureVac N.V. (CVAC), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CVAC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.73.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) trade information

After registering a 0.05% upside in the last session, CureVac N.V. (CVAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 42.20 this Friday, 11/19/21, jumping 0.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.81%, and 2.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.30%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $54.73, implying an increase of 24.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30.84 and $107.48 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CVAC has been trading -161.51% off suggested target high and 24.96% from its likely low.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 192.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $11.82 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.6 million.

CVAC Dividends

CureVac N.V. has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CureVac N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s Major holders

CureVac N.V. insiders hold 55.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.46% of the shares at 53.23% float percentage. In total, 23.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.83 million shares (or 3.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $533.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with 3.13 million shares, or about 1.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $286.71 million.

We also have Vanguard International Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CureVac N.V. (CVAC) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Vanguard International Growth Fund holds roughly 2.73 million shares. This is just over 1.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $257.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.7 million, or 0.37% of the shares, all valued at about 63.81 million.