Is Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) Poised For Further Gains At A 53.78% Distance From The Low?

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.26, to imply an increase of 0.81% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The CRNX share’s 52-week high remains $28.78, putting it -5.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.60. The company has a valuation of $1.32B, with average of 250.45K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CRNX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.72.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) trade information

After registering a 0.81% upside in the last session, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.97 this Friday, 11/19/21, jumping 0.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.41%, and 20.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 93.20%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38.80, implying an increase of 29.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35.00 and $45.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRNX has been trading -65.08% off suggested target high and -28.39% from its likely low.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -28.60% this quarter before falling -12.10% for the next one.

CRNX Dividends

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 04 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s Major holders

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 3.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.10% of the shares at 93.46% float percentage. In total, 90.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.12 million shares (or 13.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $96.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 3.96 million shares, or about 10.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $74.71 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 2.12 million shares. This is just over 5.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $50.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.85 million, or 2.19% of the shares, all valued at about 17.79 million.