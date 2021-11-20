Is Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Expensive At $23.24? Check These Facts.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s traded shares stood at 0.8 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.24, to imply a decrease of -0.43% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The ALKS share’s 52-week high remains $33.00, putting it -42.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.77. The company has a valuation of $3.84B, with an average of 1.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Alkermes plc (ALKS), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ALKS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) trade information

After registering a -0.43% downside in the last session, Alkermes plc (ALKS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.10 this Friday, 11/19/21, dropping -0.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.09%, and -24.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.49%. Short interest in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) saw shorts transact 10.51 million shares and set a 5.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.50, implying an increase of 18.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $33.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALKS has been trading -42.0% off suggested target high and -3.27% from its likely low.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -80.80% this quarter before jumping 70.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $301.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $318.03 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $265.01 million and $280 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.80% before jumping 13.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 44.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -14.10% annually.

ALKS Dividends

Alkermes plc has its next earnings report out between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alkermes plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s Major holders

Alkermes plc insiders hold 1.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.46% of the shares at 103.57% float percentage. In total, 102.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 23.75 million shares (or 14.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $443.74 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 20.53 million shares, or about 12.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $383.45 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alkermes plc (ALKS) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund holds roughly 13.61 million shares. This is just over 8.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $285.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.45 million, or 4.64% of the shares, all valued at about 139.17 million.