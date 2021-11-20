Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Is 89.75% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $57.88, to imply an increase of 9.25% or $4.9 in intraday trading. The NOTV share’s 52-week high remains $57.07, putting it 1.4% up since that peak but still an impressive 89.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.93. The company has a valuation of $850.26M, with an average of 0.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 196.25K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Inotiv Inc. (NOTV), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NOTV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) trade information

After registering a 9.25% upside in the last session, Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 60.66 this Friday, 11/19/21, jumping 9.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.19%, and 73.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 370.57%. Short interest in Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) saw shorts transact 1.76 million shares and set a 6.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.50, implying a decrease of -21.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $38.00 and $57.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NOTV has been trading 1.52% off suggested target high and 34.35% from its likely low.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $24.47 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $29.68 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $15.77 million and $15.33 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 55.10% before jumping 93.60% in the following quarter.

NOTV Dividends

Inotiv Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 12 and August 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Inotiv Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s Major holders

Inotiv Inc. insiders hold 32.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.77% of the shares at 72.78% float percentage. In total, 48.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Next Century Growth Investors LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.73 million shares (or 4.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.64 million shares, or about 3.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $16.96 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.3 million shares. This is just over 1.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.3 million, or 1.87% of the shares, all valued at about 8.73 million.