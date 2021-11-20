Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) Stock Has Dropped -20.71% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.89, to imply a decrease of -4.91% or -$0.82 in intraday trading. The HOLI share’s 52-week high remains $21.24, putting it -33.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.47. The company has a valuation of $953.24M, with an average of 0.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 407.83K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HOLI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.44.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) trade information

After registering a -4.91% downside in the last session, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.19 this Friday, 11/19/21, dropping -4.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.13%, and -20.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.17%. Short interest in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) saw shorts transact 0.22 million shares and set a 0.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.95, implying an increase of 27.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.90 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HOLI has been trading -44.75% off suggested target high and -31.53% from its likely low.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 1,000.00% this quarter before jumping 26.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $156.94 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -4.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -36.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.02% annually.

HOLI Dividends

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has its next earnings report out between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 1.26% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.11%.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s Major holders

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. insiders hold 9.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.40% of the shares at 93.06% float percentage. In total, 84.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Davis Selected Advisers, LP. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 7.12 million shares (or 11.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $106.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is M&G Investment Management Ltd with 4.15 million shares, or about 6.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $61.86 million.

We also have Davis Global Fund and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Davis Global Fund holds roughly 1.8 million shares. This is just over 2.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.35 million, or 2.24% of the shares, all valued at about 26.61 million.