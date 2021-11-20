Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX: GSV) Expected To Grow By 58.87% Or More

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.51, to imply a decrease of -3.96% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The GSV share’s 52-week high remains $0.97, putting it -90.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.43. The company has a valuation of $230.98M, with average of 679.46K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GSV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV) trade information

After registering a -3.96% downside in the last session, Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5400 this Friday, 11/19/21, dropping -3.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.76%, and 10.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.69%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.24, implying an increase of 58.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.96 and $1.79 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GSV has been trading -250.98% off suggested target high and -88.24% from its likely low.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -0.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

GSV Dividends

Gold Standard Ventures Corp has its next earnings report out between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV)’s Major holders

Gold Standard Ventures Corp insiders hold 7.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.91% of the shares at 59.27% float percentage. In total, 54.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sun Valley Gold LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 35.08 million shares (or 9.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 25.0 million shares, or about 6.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $14.52 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold holds roughly 25.0 million shares. This is just over 6.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.99 million, or 4.19% of the shares, all valued at about 9.14 million.