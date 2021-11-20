Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE: GSL) On Friday – Up 62.56% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.70, to imply a decrease of -1.90% or -$0.44 in intraday trading. The GSL share’s 52-week high remains $26.51, putting it -16.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.50. The company has a valuation of $819.24M, with an average of 0.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 791.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) trade information

After registering a -1.90% downside in the last session, Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.44 this Friday, 11/19/21, dropping -1.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.79%, and -2.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 90.92%. Short interest in Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) saw shorts transact 84690.0 shares and set a 0.2 days time to cover.

Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 111.40% this quarter before jumping 260.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $98.17 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $116.31 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $70.52 million and $69.97 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 39.20% before jumping 66.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 42.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.00% annually.

GSL Dividends

Global Ship Lease Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Global Ship Lease Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.00, with the share yield ticking at 4.41% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s Major holders

Global Ship Lease Inc. insiders hold 42.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.45% of the shares at 54.94% float percentage. In total, 31.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by B. Riley Financial, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.19 million shares (or 6.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. with 1.84 million shares, or about 5.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $25.94 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF holds roughly 14619.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.24 million