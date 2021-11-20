Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) Loss Of -13.48 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37.47, to imply an increase of 0.03% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The FTDR share’s 52-week high remains $58.94, putting it -57.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.40. The company has a valuation of $3.11B, with average of 629.45K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FTDR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.68.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) trade information

After registering a 0.03% upside in the last session, Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 39.34 this Friday, 11/19/21, jumping 0.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.56%, and -13.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.37%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $51.67, implying an increase of 27.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45.00 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FTDR has been trading -60.13% off suggested target high and -20.1% from its likely low.

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 15.30% this quarter before jumping 87.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $477.13 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $347.47 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $440 million and $323 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.40% before jumping 7.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -1.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -27.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.81% annually.

FTDR Dividends

Frontdoor Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Frontdoor Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)’s Major holders

Frontdoor Inc. insiders hold 0.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.01% of the shares at 106.24% float percentage. In total, 106.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.24 million shares (or 9.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $442.74 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 6.25 million shares, or about 7.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $336.1 million.

We also have Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd holds roughly 2.71 million shares. This is just over 3.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $145.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.6 million, or 3.03% of the shares, all valued at about 139.5 million.