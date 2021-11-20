Following A -8.85% Weekly Decline, Is It Still A Buy For SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW)?

SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.65, to imply a decrease of -3.66% or -$1.66 in intraday trading. The SKYW share’s 52-week high remains $61.15, putting it -40.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.35. The company has a valuation of $2.26B, with average of 328.49K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for SkyWest Inc. (SKYW), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SKYW a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.88.

SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) trade information

After registering a -3.66% downside in the last session, SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 48.60 this Friday, 11/19/21, dropping -3.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.85%, and -8.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.29%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $61.60, implying an increase of 29.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50.00 and $72.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SKYW has been trading -64.95% off suggested target high and -14.55% from its likely low.

SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 33.30% this quarter before jumping 145.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $695.08 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $749.84 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $444.1 million and $589.64 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 56.50% before jumping 27.20% in the following quarter.

SKYW Dividends

SkyWest Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SkyWest Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)’s Major holders

SkyWest Inc. insiders hold 1.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.15% of the shares at 89.93% float percentage. In total, 88.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 7.84 million shares (or 15.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $337.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.55 million shares, or about 11.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $239.21 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3.37 million shares. This is just over 6.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $157.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.36 million, or 4.68% of the shares, all valued at about 116.28 million.