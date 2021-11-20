Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE: FPH): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s traded shares stood at 0.78 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.45, to imply an increase of 2.38% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The FPH share’s 52-week high remains $8.93, putting it -38.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.15. The company has a valuation of $440.47M, with average of 95.56K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FPH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) trade information

After registering a 2.38% upside in the last session, Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.84 this Friday, 11/19/21, jumping 2.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.70%, and -17.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.13%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 46.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FPH has been trading -86.05% off suggested target high and -86.05% from its likely low.

Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -16.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $111.72 million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $146.91 million and $9.22 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

FPH Dividends

Five Point Holdings LLC has its next earnings report out on May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Five Point Holdings LLC has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s Major holders

Five Point Holdings LLC insiders hold 7.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.27% of the shares at 81.00% float percentage. In total, 75.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Luxor Capital Group, LP. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 14.07 million shares (or 20.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $113.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Third Avenue Management, LLC with 8.87 million shares, or about 12.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $71.67 million.

We also have Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund holds roughly 4.62 million shares. This is just over 6.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.75 million, or 4.00% of the shares, all valued at about 23.0 million.