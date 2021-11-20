EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) Has Dropped -59.87% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.10. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.99, to imply a decrease of -4.09% or -$0.64 in intraday trading. The EVER share’s 52-week high remains $54.96, putting it -266.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.04. The company has a valuation of $435.01M, with average of 400.23K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for EverQuote Inc. (EVER), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EVER a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) trade information

After registering a -4.09% downside in the last session, EverQuote Inc. (EVER) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.38 this Friday, 11/19/21, dropping -4.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.28%, and -3.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -59.87%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.14, implying an increase of 35.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $42.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EVER has been trading -180.19% off suggested target high and -0.07% from its likely low.

EverQuote Inc. (EVER) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -25.00% this quarter before jumping 38.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $110.22 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $124.65 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $85.17 million and $97.29 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 29.40% before jumping 28.10% in the following quarter.

EVER Dividends

EverQuote Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EverQuote Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)’s Major holders

EverQuote Inc. insiders hold 20.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.87% of the shares at 97.03% float percentage. In total, 76.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.57 million shares (or 6.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $51.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 1.35 million shares, or about 5.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $44.1 million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EverQuote Inc. (EVER) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I holds roughly 1.28 million shares. This is just over 5.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.56 million, or 2.49% of the shares, all valued at about 18.42 million.