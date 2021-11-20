Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.44, to imply an increase of 3.05% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The ELMS share’s 52-week high remains $15.30, putting it -81.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.43. The company has a valuation of $1.04B, with average of 626.38K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (ELMS), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ELMS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.26.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) trade information

After registering a 3.05% upside in the last session, Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (ELMS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.20 this Friday, 11/19/21, jumping 3.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.33%, and 17.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.67%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.71, implying an increase of 46.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ELMS has been trading -172.51% off suggested target high and -54.03% from its likely low.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (ELMS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.86 million.

ELMS Dividends

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)’s Major holders

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. insiders hold 54.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.63% of the shares at 36.30% float percentage. In total, 16.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.12 million shares (or 2.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Partners Capital Investment Group, LLP with 2.46 million shares, or about 1.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $24.83 million.

We also have PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (ELMS) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd holds roughly 0.76 million shares. This is just over 0.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 69404.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 0.55 million.