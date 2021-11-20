Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Could See A -13.37% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $46.16, to imply a decrease of -3.67% or -$1.76 in intraday trading. The DFIN share’s 52-week high remains $52.33, putting it -13.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.85. The company has a valuation of $1.54B, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 221.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DFIN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.74.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) trade information

After registering a -3.67% downside in the last session, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 52.03 this Friday, 11/19/21, dropping -3.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.97%, and 23.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 172.01%. Short interest in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) saw shorts transact 0.67 million shares and set a 2.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.00, implying an increase of 1.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $39.00 and $52.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DFIN has been trading -12.65% off suggested target high and 15.51% from its likely low.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 17.50% this quarter before jumping 36.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $207.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $188.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $193.4 million and $210.3 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.10% before dropping -10.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -17.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -169.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

DFIN Dividends

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)’s Major holders

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. insiders hold 3.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.77% of the shares at 95.89% float percentage. In total, 92.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.18 million shares (or 15.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $144.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is American Century Companies, Inc. with 3.66 million shares, or about 10.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $101.75 million.

We also have American Century Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, American Century Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 3.08 million shares. This is just over 9.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $85.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.99 million, or 5.94% of the shares, all valued at about 59.3 million.