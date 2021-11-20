Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) Have Inclined 238.87% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $72.62, to imply an increase of 0.82% or $0.59 in intraday trading. The DAC share’s 52-week high remains $89.41, putting it -23.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 83.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.75. The company has a valuation of $1.48B, with an average of 0.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 344.77K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Danaos Corporation (DAC), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DAC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.68.

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) trade information

After registering a 0.82% upside in the last session, Danaos Corporation (DAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 75.36 this Friday, 11/19/21, jumping 0.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.79%, and -3.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 238.87%. Short interest in Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) saw shorts transact 1.18 million shares and set a 3.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $93.75, implying an increase of 22.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $90.00 and $100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DAC has been trading -37.7% off suggested target high and -23.93% from its likely low.

Danaos Corporation (DAC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 92.70% this quarter before jumping 76.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $165.44 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $178.79 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -15.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -20.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.00% annually.

DAC Dividends

Danaos Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Danaos Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 2.00, with the share yield ticking at 2.75% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC)’s Major holders

Danaos Corporation insiders hold 44.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.13% of the shares at 41.68% float percentage. In total, 23.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RBF Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.13 million shares (or 5.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $86.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Impala Asset Management, LLC with 0.84 million shares, or about 4.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $64.2 million.

We also have Hennessy Cornerstone Growth Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright ADR ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Danaos Corporation (DAC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Hennessy Cornerstone Growth Fund holds roughly 0.11 million shares. This is just over 0.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 51888.0, or 0.25% of the shares, all valued at about 3.98 million.