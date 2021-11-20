Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE: CND) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2021, The Stock Is Up 17.86% YTD

Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.88, to imply an increase of 4.85% or $0.55 in intraday trading. The CND share’s 52-week high remains $13.48, putting it -13.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.63. The company has a valuation of $409.62M, with average of 656.77K shares over the past 3 months.

Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) trade information

After registering a 4.85% upside in the last session, Concord Acquisition Corp (CND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.44 this Friday, 11/19/21, jumping 4.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.88%, and 18.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.86%.

Concord Acquisition Corp (CND) estimates and forecasts

CND Dividends

Concord Acquisition Corp has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Concord Acquisition Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND)’s Major holders

Concord Acquisition Corp insiders hold 1.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.13% of the shares at 105.02% float percentage. In total, 103.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Levin Capital Strategies, LP. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.87 million shares (or 6.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 1.78 million shares, or about 6.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $17.49 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Concord Acquisition Corp (CND) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF holds roughly 2.8 million shares. This is just over 9.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.29 million, or 1.01% of the shares, all valued at about 2.83 million.