Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) Fell -104.62% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.11, to imply an increase of 0.98% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The CBD share’s 52-week high remains $8.41, putting it -104.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.38. The company has a valuation of $1.12B, with average of 1.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CBD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) trade information

After registering a 0.98% upside in the last session, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.51 this Friday, 11/19/21, jumping 0.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.52%, and -15.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.88%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.10, implying an increase of 32.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.94 and $9.93 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CBD has been trading -141.61% off suggested target high and 52.8% from its likely low.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -100.00% this quarter before falling -100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -4.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $11.69 billion.

CBD Dividends

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a forward dividend ratio of 0.43, with the share yield ticking at 10.46% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)’s Major holders

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.47% of the shares at 8.47% float percentage. In total, 8.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.73 million shares (or 2.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Harding Loevner LLC with 4.05 million shares, or about 1.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $23.59 million.

We also have Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc.-Institutional Emerging Markets Portfolio and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc.-Emerging Markets Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc.-Institutional Emerging Markets Portfolio holds roughly 1.32 million shares. This is just over 0.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.9 million, or 0.34% of the shares, all valued at about 12.33 million.