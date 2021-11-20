Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) -141.95% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.05, to imply a decrease of -4.21% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The CRDL share’s 52-week high remains $4.96, putting it -141.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.82. The company has a valuation of $117.94M, with average of 958.67K shares over the past 3 months.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) trade information

After registering a -4.21% downside in the last session, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.43 this Friday, 11/19/21, dropping -4.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.23%, and -55.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.96%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.66, implying an increase of 82.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $17.49 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRDL has been trading -753.17% off suggested target high and -143.9% from its likely low.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) estimates and forecasts

CRDL Dividends

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL)’s Major holders

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 9.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.78% of the shares at 10.85% float percentage. In total, 9.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF. As of May 30, 2021, the company held over 1.06 million shares (or 2.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF with 1.04 million shares, or about 2.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $4.33 million.