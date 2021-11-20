Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2021, The Stock Is Up 71.99% Year-To-Date

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)’s traded shares stood at 0.85 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $51.20, to imply an increase of 0.18% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The GOOS share’s 52-week high remains $53.64, putting it -4.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.10. The company has a valuation of $6.75B, with average of 1.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give GOOS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) trade information

After registering a 0.18% upside in the last session, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 53.64 this Friday, 11/19/21, jumping 0.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.19%, and 27.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 71.99%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49.97, implying a decrease of -2.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28.14 and $64.31 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GOOS has been trading -25.61% off suggested target high and 45.04% from its likely low.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $462.81 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $219.19 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -53.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 28.57% annually.

GOOS Dividends

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)’s Major holders

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. insiders hold 1.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.40% of the shares at 102.50% float percentage. In total, 101.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.59 million shares (or 17.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $342.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 4.46 million shares, or about 7.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $159.24 million.

We also have Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Advantage Port and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Advantage Port holds roughly 4.88 million shares. This is just over 8.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $213.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.62 million, or 6.47% of the shares, all valued at about 158.19 million.