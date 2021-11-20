Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) Stock Has Gained 13.80% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s traded shares stood at 0.86 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $44.69, to imply a decrease of -0.60% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The CAMT share’s 52-week high remains $49.60, putting it -10.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.92. The company has a valuation of $1.83B, with average of 197.17K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Camtek Ltd. (CAMT), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CAMT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.41.

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) trade information

After registering a -0.60% downside in the last session, Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 49.60 this Friday, 11/19/21, dropping -0.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.19%, and 13.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 103.97%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $46.60, implying an increase of 4.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $43.00 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CAMT has been trading -11.88% off suggested target high and 3.78% from its likely low.

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 127.80% this quarter before jumping 95.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 70.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $70.04 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $70.12 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $40.06 million and $48.62 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 74.80% before jumping 44.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -0.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

CAMT Dividends

Camtek Ltd. has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Camtek Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s Major holders

Camtek Ltd. insiders hold 38.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.79% of the shares at 52.01% float percentage. In total, 31.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Federated Hermes, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.13 million shares (or 4.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $80.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. with 1.69 million shares, or about 3.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $63.76 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Wasatch Microcap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 2.13 million shares. This is just over 4.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $79.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.65 million, or 1.49% of the shares, all valued at about 24.4 million.