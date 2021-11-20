Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) Shares Fall :-2964.67% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.67, to imply a decrease of -1.18% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The BQ share’s 52-week high remains $12.84, putting it -668.86% down since that peak but still an impressive -0.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.68. The company has a valuation of $148.36M, with average of 255.92K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Boqii Holding Limited (BQ), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BQ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) trade information

After registering a -1.18% downside in the last session, Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.1100 this Friday, 11/19/21, dropping -1.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.32%, and -22.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -67.95%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $51.18, implying an increase of 96.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $51.18 and $51.18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BQ has been trading -2964.67% off suggested target high and -2964.67% from its likely low.

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 33.30% this quarter before falling -14.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $47.97 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $65.72 million.

BQ Dividends

Boqii Holding Limited has its next earnings report out on May 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Boqii Holding Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ)’s Major holders

Boqii Holding Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.73% of the shares at 17.73% float percentage. In total, 17.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 7.52 million shares (or 10.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 1.6 million shares, or about 2.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $7.18 million.

We also have Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund holds roughly 0.86 million shares. This is just over 1.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.45 million, or 0.62% of the shares, all valued at about 1.21 million.