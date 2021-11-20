Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) Has Advanced 17.56% In 2021; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $177.00?

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $113.75, to imply a decrease of -4.44% or -$5.29 in intraday trading. The BHVN share’s 52-week high remains $151.51, putting it -33.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $62.57. The company has a valuation of $7.42B, with an average of 0.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 418.34K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BHVN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$2.57.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

After registering a -4.44% downside in the last session, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 123.13 this Friday, 11/19/21, dropping -4.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.76%, and -16.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.71%. Short interest in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) saw shorts transact 4.32 million shares and set a 6.41 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $151.67, implying an increase of 25.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $111.00 and $177.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BHVN has been trading -55.6% off suggested target high and 2.42% from its likely low.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 21.40% this quarter before jumping 34.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 491.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $111.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $128.19 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $17.66 million and $35.11 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 529.00% before jumping 265.10% in the following quarter.

BHVN Dividends

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s Major holders

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. insiders hold 12.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.31% of the shares at 108.70% float percentage. In total, 95.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.06 million shares (or 9.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $588.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 5.64 million shares, or about 8.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $547.63 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 5.79 million shares. This is just over 8.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $561.88 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.04 million, or 4.64% of the shares, all valued at about 207.56 million.