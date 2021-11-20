Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) Stock Dropped -25.60% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.44, to imply an increase of 2.62% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The BTTX share’s 52-week high remains $29.40, putting it -295.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.92. The company has a valuation of $181.83M, with average of 1.99 million shares over the past 3 months.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) trade information

After registering a 2.62% upside in the last session, Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.41 this Friday, 11/19/21, jumping 2.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -22.50%, and -25.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.60%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.00, implying an increase of 64.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BTTX has been trading -182.26% off suggested target high and -182.26% from its likely low.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) estimates and forecasts

BTTX Dividends

Better Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Better Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX)’s Major holders

Better Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 69.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.80% of the shares at 70.77% float percentage. In total, 21.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sectoral Asset Management, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.47 million shares (or 6.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is MMCAP International, Inc. SPC with 0.35 million shares, or about 4.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.49 million.

We also have First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Multi-Strategy Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 64700.0 shares. This is just over 0.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3648.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 36188.0.