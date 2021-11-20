Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: BALY): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -12.46% YTD Loss?

Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.97, to imply a decrease of -1.63% or -$0.73 in intraday trading. The BALY share’s 52-week high remains $75.92, putting it -72.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.49. The company has a valuation of $2.39B, with average of 483.80K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Bally’s Corporation (BALY), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BALY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.95.

Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) trade information

After registering a -1.63% downside in the last session, Bally’s Corporation (BALY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 47.11 this Friday, 11/19/21, dropping -1.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.52%, and -10.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.46%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $67.13, implying an increase of 34.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42.00 and $81.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BALY has been trading -84.22% off suggested target high and 4.48% from its likely low.

Bally’s Corporation (BALY) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 331.80% this quarter before jumping 73.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 189.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $311.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $307.87 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $116.62 million and $118.1 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 166.80% before jumping 160.70% in the following quarter.

BALY Dividends

Bally’s Corporation has its next earnings report out on May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bally’s Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 0.91% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY)’s Major holders

Bally’s Corporation insiders hold 34.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.55% of the shares at 125.01% float percentage. In total, 81.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Standard General L.P. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.25 million shares (or 26.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $731.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is PAR Capital Management, Inc. with 2.72 million shares, or about 6.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $176.89 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bally’s Corporation (BALY) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 0.57 million shares. This is just over 1.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.52 million, or 1.22% of the shares, all valued at about 33.54 million.