Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2021, The Stock Is Up 171.59% Year-To-Date

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $111.65, to imply an increase of 0.04% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The ATKR share’s 52-week high remains $113.08, putting it -1.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.20. The company has a valuation of $5.14B, with average of 399.32K shares over the past 3 months.

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) trade information

After registering a 0.04% upside in the last session, Atkore Inc. (ATKR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 115.45 this Friday, 11/19/21, jumping 0.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.08%, and 24.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 171.59%.

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 223.70% this quarter before falling -17.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 60.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $835.14 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $544.73 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 110.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 9.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.85% annually.

ATKR Dividends

Atkore Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 31 and February 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Atkore Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)’s Major holders

Atkore Inc. insiders hold 0.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.67% of the shares at 97.59% float percentage. In total, 96.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.1 million shares (or 11.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $361.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.09 million shares, or about 6.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $219.32 million.

We also have Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Atkore Inc. (ATKR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd holds roughly 1.4 million shares. This is just over 3.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $99.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.31 million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about 93.92 million.