At Current Prices, Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) Worth A Patient Look?

Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.37, to imply a decrease of -2.47% or -$0.44 in intraday trading. The NKTX share’s 52-week high remains $79.16, putting it -355.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.61. The company has a valuation of $537.78M, with an average of 0.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 272.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Nkarta Inc. (NKTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NKTX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.66.

Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) trade information

After registering a -2.47% downside in the last session, Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.75 this Friday, 11/19/21, dropping -2.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.11%, and 1.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -71.74%. Short interest in Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) saw shorts transact 1.28 million shares and set a 4.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $69.67, implying an increase of 75.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50.00 and $81.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NKTX has been trading -366.32% off suggested target high and -187.85% from its likely low.

Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -50.00% this quarter before falling -27.30% for the next one.

NKTX Dividends

Nkarta Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 18 and August 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nkarta Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s Major holders

Nkarta Inc. insiders hold 10.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.07% of the shares at 89.80% float percentage. In total, 80.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.61 million shares (or 17.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $177.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 2.9 million shares, or about 8.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $92.06 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 1.02 million shares. This is just over 3.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.34 million, or 1.04% of the shares, all valued at about 11.08 million.