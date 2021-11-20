Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) Friday’s Performance: Up 12.22% From The Lows, Now What?

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $74.37, to imply a decrease of -1.64% or -$1.24 in intraday trading. The ADS share’s 52-week high remains $128.16, putting it -72.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $65.28. The company has a valuation of $3.70B, with average of 776.12K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ADS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) trade information

After registering a -1.64% downside in the last session, Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 80.89 this Friday, 11/19/21, dropping -1.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.08%, and -22.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.36%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $113.70, implying an increase of 34.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $81.00 and $145.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ADS has been trading -94.97% off suggested target high and -8.91% from its likely low.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -12.20% this quarter before falling -32.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -4.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $1.08 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.16 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -7.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -41.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.17% annually.

ADS Dividends

Alliance Data Systems Corporation has its next earnings report out between January 26 and January 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.84, with the share yield ticking at 1.13% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)’s Major holders

Alliance Data Systems Corporation insiders hold 0.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.71% of the shares at 101.16% float percentage. In total, 100.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.52 million shares (or 9.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $471.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.44 million shares, or about 8.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $462.87 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 1.34 million shares. This is just over 2.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $131.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.34 million, or 2.69% of the shares, all valued at about 139.19 million.