After This Week’s -5.59% Loss In ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP), We Just Learned Something New

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.44, to imply a decrease of -0.05% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The TDUP share’s 52-week high remains $31.86, putting it -63.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.23. The company has a valuation of $1.89B, with average of 736.80K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ThredUp Inc. (TDUP), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TDUP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

After registering a -0.05% downside in the last session, ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.70 this Friday, 11/19/21, dropping -0.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.59%, and -10.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.80%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.93, implying an increase of 30.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.22 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TDUP has been trading -80.04% off suggested target high and 6.28% from its likely low.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $61.85 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $63.22 million.

TDUP Dividends

ThredUp Inc. has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ThredUp Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

ThredUp Inc. insiders hold 13.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 110.41% of the shares at 127.15% float percentage. In total, 110.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Park West Asset Management LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 9.22 million shares (or 42.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $268.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 2.27 million shares, or about 10.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $65.89 million.

We also have Artisan Small Cap Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Artisan Small Cap Fund holds roughly 1.13 million shares. This is just over 5.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.98 million, or 4.53% of the shares, all valued at about 23.02 million.