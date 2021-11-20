After The Stock Fell -5.25% Over The Week, Is EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) Still A Buy?

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.68, to imply a decrease of -0.97% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The SATS share’s 52-week high remains $30.90, putting it -7.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.75. The company has a valuation of $2.40B, with an average of 0.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 433.23K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for EchoStar Corporation (SATS), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SATS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.33.

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) trade information

After registering a -0.97% downside in the last session, EchoStar Corporation (SATS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.90 this Friday, 11/19/21, dropping -0.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.25%, and 16.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.35%. Short interest in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) saw shorts transact 6.83 million shares and set a 10.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $46.50, implying an increase of 38.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $29.00 and $64.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SATS has been trading -123.15% off suggested target high and -1.12% from its likely low.

EchoStar Corporation (SATS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 26.90% this quarter before jumping 2,800.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $493.85 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $499.5 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -18.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 61.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

SATS Dividends

EchoStar Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EchoStar Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS)’s Major holders

EchoStar Corporation insiders hold 5.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.50% of the shares at 100.87% float percentage. In total, 95.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.31 million shares (or 9.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $103.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. with 4.21 million shares, or about 9.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $101.08 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EchoStar Corporation (SATS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.21 million shares. This is just over 2.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.06 million, or 2.45% of the shares, all valued at about 25.4 million.