After Sinking 19.30% During Past Week, Is The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) Still A Buy?

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)’s traded shares stood at 0.3 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.40, to imply a decrease of 0.00% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The REAX share’s 52-week high remains $3.45, putting it -1.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.69. The company has a valuation of $784.28M, with average of 176.82K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give REAX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) trade information

After registering a 0.00% downside in the last session, The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.45 this Friday, 11/19/21, dropping 0.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.30%, and 77.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 268.72%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.10, implying an increase of 17.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.10 and $4.10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, REAX has been trading -20.59% off suggested target high and -20.59% from its likely low.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $23.09 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30.17 million.

REAX Dividends

The Real Brokerage Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)’s Major holders

The Real Brokerage Inc. insiders hold 21.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.70% of the shares at 13.57% float percentage. In total, 10.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.43 million shares (or 0.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is K2 Principal Fund, L.P. with 0.38 million shares, or about 0.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.71 million.