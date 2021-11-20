AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE): Is This The Time To Buy?

AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.67, to imply a decrease of -3.71% or -$0.68 in intraday trading. The ASLE share’s 52-week high remains $24.20, putting it -36.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.41. The company has a valuation of $801.69M, with an average of 0.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 219.73K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for AerSale Corporation (ASLE), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ASLE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.17.

AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE) trade information

After registering a -3.71% downside in the last session, AerSale Corporation (ASLE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.11 this Friday, 11/19/21, dropping -3.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.26%, and -8.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.77%. Short interest in AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE) saw shorts transact 1.58 million shares and set a 9.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.00, implying an increase of 7.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASLE has been trading -7.53% off suggested target high and -7.53% from its likely low.

AerSale Corporation (ASLE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 525.00% this quarter before jumping 107.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 63.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $93.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $113.09 million.

ASLE Dividends

AerSale Corporation has its next earnings report out on May 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AerSale Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE)’s Major holders

AerSale Corporation insiders hold 19.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.08% of the shares at 99.99% float percentage. In total, 80.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 27.02 million shares (or 62.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $336.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sprott Inc. with 1.29 million shares, or about 3.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $16.09 million.

We also have Sprott Focus Trust and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Defense and Aerospace as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AerSale Corporation (ASLE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Sprott Focus Trust holds roughly 1.29 million shares. This is just over 3.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.4 million, or 0.93% of the shares, all valued at about 5.41 million.