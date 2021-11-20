A Look At Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.03, to imply a decrease of -3.30% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The GEL share’s 52-week high remains $13.48, putting it -12.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.73. The company has a valuation of $1.47B, with average of 1.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GEL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) trade information

After registering a -3.30% downside in the last session, Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.03 this Friday, 11/19/21, dropping -3.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.67%, and 8.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 93.72%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.50, implying an increase of 3.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GEL has been trading -24.69% off suggested target high and 8.56% from its likely low.

Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 117.90% this quarter before jumping 120.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $411.73 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $429.03 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $443.12 million and $453.14 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -7.10% before dropping -5.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -24.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 80.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 44.10% annually.

GEL Dividends

Genesis Energy L.P. has its next earnings report out between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Genesis Energy L.P. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.60, with the share yield ticking at 4.99% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s Major holders

Genesis Energy L.P. insiders hold 13.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.99% of the shares at 77.04% float percentage. In total, 66.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 14.63 million shares (or 11.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $169.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alps Advisors Inc. with 14.47 million shares, or about 11.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $167.99 million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 14.17 million shares. This is just over 11.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $111.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.95 million, or 6.48% of the shares, all valued at about 62.69 million.