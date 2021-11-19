Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) Stocks Rise 24.82% YTD; What Next For It?

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)’s traded shares stood at 3.43 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $293.37, to imply a decrease of -1.91% or -$5.72 in intraday trading. The WDAY share’s 52-week high remains $307.81, putting it -4.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $204.86. The company has a valuation of $73.87B, with average of 1.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Workday Inc. (WDAY), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 36 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WDAY a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 28 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.88.

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) trade information

After registering a -1.91% downside in the latest session, Workday Inc. (WDAY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 307.81 this Thursday, 11/18/21, dropping -1.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.30%, and 7.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.82%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $328.67, implying an increase of 10.74% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $280.00 and $370.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WDAY has been trading -26.12% off suggested target high and 4.56% from its likely low.

Workday Inc. (WDAY) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 2.30% this quarter before falling -2.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 22 analysts is $1.31 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2022, a total of 22 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.36 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 43.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.63% annually.

WDAY Dividends

Workday Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 17 and November 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Workday Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)’s Major holders

Workday Inc. insiders hold 0.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.04% of the shares at 93.93% float percentage. In total, 93.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.77 million shares (or 7.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.94 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 11.24 million shares, or about 7.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.81 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Workday Inc. (WDAY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.33 million shares. This is just over 3.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.27 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.54 million, or 1.62% of the shares, all valued at about 605.91 million.