Why iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s traded shares stood at 10.2 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.96, to imply a decrease of -2.11% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The IQ share’s 52-week high remains $28.97, putting it -316.24% down since that peak but still an impressive -0.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.00. The company has a valuation of $5.39B, with an average of 9.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for iQIYI Inc. (IQ), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give IQ a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.32.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

After registering a -2.11% downside in the last session, iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.15 this Thursday, 11/18/21, dropping -2.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -22.58%, and -28.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.18%. Short interest in iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) saw shorts transact 55.26 million shares and set a 5.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $63.77, implying an increase of 89.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $44.67 and $122.38 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IQ has been trading -1658.33% off suggested target high and -541.81% from its likely low.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -28.00% this quarter before falling -6.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $1.22 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.29 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.11 billion and $1.15 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.20% before jumping 12.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -6.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 32.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.75% annually.

IQ Dividends

iQIYI Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. iQIYI Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

iQIYI Inc. insiders hold 0.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.51% of the shares at 72.73% float percentage. In total, 72.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HHLR Advisors, LTD. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 38.65 million shares (or 10.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $602.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 21.63 million shares, or about 5.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $337.02 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the iQIYI Inc. (IQ) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 3.71 million shares. This is just over 0.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $57.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.55 million, or 0.94% of the shares, all valued at about 52.17 million.