Why DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS)’s traded shares stood at 2.67 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.34, to imply a decrease of -10.70% or -$0.64 in intraday trading. The DATS share’s 52-week high remains $18.50, putting it -246.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.31. The company has a valuation of $103.44M, with an average of 2.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) trade information

After registering a -10.70% downside in the last session, DatChat Inc. (DATS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.10 this Thursday, 11/18/21, dropping -10.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.65%, and -41.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 56.14%. Short interest in DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) saw shorts transact 0.85 million shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

DatChat Inc. (DATS) estimates and forecasts

DATS Dividends

DatChat Inc. has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DatChat Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS)’s Major holders

DatChat Inc. insiders hold 25.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.92% of the shares at 5.26% float percentage. In total, 3.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tuttle Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10901.0 shares (or 0.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC with 2110.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $28801.0.

Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, iShares Micro Cap ETF holds roughly 4664.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $63663.0