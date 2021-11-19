This Is A Time To Build A Position In Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s traded shares stood at 2.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.21, to imply a decrease of -9.43% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The TUSK share’s 52-week high remains $7.27, putting it -228.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.92. The company has a valuation of $102.79M, with an average of 84640.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 86.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TUSK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) trade information

After registering a -9.43% downside in the last session, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.02 this Thursday, 11/18/21, dropping -9.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -21.91%, and -33.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.34%. Short interest in Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) saw shorts transact 0.9 million shares and set a 12.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying an increase of 44.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TUSK has been trading -81.0% off suggested target high and -81.0% from its likely low.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -314.30% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -25.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $60.16 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $62.9 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $70.53 million and $85.05 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -14.70% before dropping -26.00% in the following quarter.

TUSK Dividends

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s Major holders

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. insiders hold 25.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.33% of the shares at 83.33% float percentage. In total, 62.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wexford Capital LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 22.07 million shares (or 47.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $117.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ValueWorks, LLC with 3.27 million shares, or about 7.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $17.38 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.5 million shares. This is just over 1.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.22 million, or 0.48% of the shares, all valued at about 1.17 million.