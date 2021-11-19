Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s traded shares stood at 1.13 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $54.04, to imply an increase of 3.14% or $1.65 in intraday trading. The RUN share’s 52-week high remains $100.93, putting it -86.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $37.42. The company has a valuation of $10.75B, with average of 5.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Sunrun Inc. (RUN), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RUN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

After registering a 3.14% upside in the latest session, Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 58.85 this Thursday, 11/18/21, jumping 3.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.86%, and 1.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.49%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $73.63, implying an increase of 26.61% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $28.10 and $91.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RUN has been trading -68.39% off suggested target high and 48.0% from its likely low.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 93.30% this quarter before falling -33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 71.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $412.66 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $408.84 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $320.41 million and $334.79 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28.80% before jumping 22.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -5.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -684.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 47.82% annually.

RUN Dividends

Sunrun Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sunrun Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

Sunrun Inc. insiders hold 4.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.53% of the shares at 102.79% float percentage. In total, 98.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 25.82 million shares (or 12.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.14 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 21.49 million shares, or about 10.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $945.78 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sunrun Inc. (RUN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology holds roughly 6.42 million shares. This is just over 3.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $282.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.47 million, or 2.64% of the shares, all valued at about 305.06 million.