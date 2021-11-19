SunPower Corporation At $30.11: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $30.11, to imply an increase of 2.24% or $0.66 in intraday trading. The SPWR share’s 52-week high remains $57.52, putting it -91.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.62. The company has a valuation of $5.09B, with an average of 2.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for SunPower Corporation (SPWR), translating to a mean rating of 3.20. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give SPWR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

After registering a 2.24% upside in the latest session, SunPower Corporation (SPWR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.31 this Thursday, 11/18/21, jumping 2.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.23%, and 2.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.86%. Short interest in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) saw shorts transact 14.51 million shares and set a 5.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.79, implying a decrease of -12.39% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPWR has been trading -16.24% off suggested target high and 50.18% from its likely low.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 225.00% this quarter before jumping 42.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $359.09 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $472.41 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $274.81 million and $341.81 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 30.70% before jumping 38.20% in the following quarter.

SPWR Dividends

SunPower Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SunPower Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Major holders

SunPower Corporation insiders hold 53.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.18% of the shares at 74.22% float percentage. In total, 34.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 8.33 million shares (or 4.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $243.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 8.29 million shares, or about 4.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $242.34 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SunPower Corporation (SPWR) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 3.0 million shares. This is just over 1.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $77.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.86 million, or 1.66% of the shares, all valued at about 61.68 million.