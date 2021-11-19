Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -1.90% Loss

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s traded shares stood at 10.23 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.76, to imply a decrease of -7.75% or -$0.4 in intraday trading. The SWN share’s 52-week high remains $5.96, putting it -25.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.72. The company has a valuation of $5.29B, with an average of 21.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 18.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SWN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

After registering a -7.75% downside in the latest session, Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.42 this Thursday, 11/18/21, dropping -7.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.90%, and -0.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 73.15%. Short interest in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) saw shorts transact 49.81 million shares and set a 2.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.51, implying an increase of 36.62% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SWN has been trading -173.11% off suggested target high and -5.04% from its likely low.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company has its next earnings report out between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Southwestern Energy Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Southwestern Energy Company insiders hold 0.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.09% of the shares at 62.41% float percentage. In total, 62.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 101.55 million shares (or 10.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $575.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 101.25 million shares, or about 9.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $560.92 million.

We also have Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds roughly 50.36 million shares. This is just over 4.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $229.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 45.07 million, or 4.44% of the shares, all valued at about 249.67 million.