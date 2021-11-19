Should Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: PSTH) Rally After -68.4% Drop From High?

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)’s traded shares stood at 2.13 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.25, to imply a decrease of -0.02% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The PSTH share’s 52-week high remains $34.10, putting it -68.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.54. The company has a valuation of $4.04B, with an average of 1.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) trade information

After registering a -0.02% downside in the latest session, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.31 this Thursday, 11/18/21, dropping -0.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.27%, and 2.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.95%. Short interest in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) saw shorts transact 0.76 million shares and set a 0.27 days time to cover.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH) estimates and forecasts

PSTH Dividends

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)’s Major holders

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.28% of the shares at 44.28% float percentage. In total, 44.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Guggenheim Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 22.0 million shares (or 11.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $500.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wells Fargo & Company with 10.9 million shares, or about 5.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $248.04 million.

We also have Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund and Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund holds roughly 9.25 million shares. This is just over 4.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $222.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.57 million, or 3.78% of the shares, all valued at about 172.18 million.