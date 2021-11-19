PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) Have Dipped -77.81% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.18, to imply an increase of 8.33% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The PETV share’s 52-week high remains $17.00, putting it -434.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.36. The company has a valuation of $29.90M, with average of 1.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) trade information

After registering a 8.33% upside in the latest session, PetVivo Holdings Inc. (PETV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.21 this Thursday, 11/18/21, jumping 8.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -33.78%, and 5.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -77.81%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (PETV) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $80k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $170k.

PETV Dividends

PetVivo Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PetVivo Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV)’s Major holders

PetVivo Holdings Inc. insiders hold 42.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.80% of the shares at 10.00% float percentage. In total, 5.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kepos Capital Lp. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.33 million shares (or 4.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 57836.0 shares, or about 0.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.16 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PetVivo Holdings Inc. (PETV) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 44303.0 shares. This is just over 0.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13533.0, or 0.19% of the shares, all valued at about 36539.0.