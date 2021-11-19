Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Trio-Tech International (AMEX:TRT)

Trio-Tech International (AMEX:TRT)’s traded shares stood at 1.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.01, to imply a decrease of -0.99% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The TRT share’s 52-week high remains $10.24, putting it -13.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.59. The company has a valuation of $33.70M, with an average of 2.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 408.75K shares over the past 3 months.

Trio-Tech International (AMEX:TRT) trade information

After registering a -0.99% downside in the last session, Trio-Tech International (TRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.24 this Thursday, 11/18/21, dropping -0.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 90.49%, and 100.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 127.44%. Short interest in Trio-Tech International (AMEX:TRT) saw shorts transact 1100.0 shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.

Trio-Tech International (TRT) estimates and forecasts

TRT Dividends

Trio-Tech International has its next earnings report out between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Trio-Tech International has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Trio-Tech International (AMEX:TRT)’s Major holders

Trio-Tech International insiders hold 46.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.05% of the shares at 35.36% float percentage. In total, 19.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 6.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 0.18 million shares, or about 4.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.92 million.

We also have DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Trio-Tech International (TRT) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series holds roughly 60696.0 shares. This is just over 1.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 49069.0, or 1.25% of the shares, all valued at about 0.24 million.